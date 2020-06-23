Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard on E Beaver Ave
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard at 119 E Beaver Ave. on June 23, 2020. The store is set to relocate to North Atherton Street in March 2021.

 Courtesy of Shane Connelly

Downtown State College's Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will be relocating this upcoming spring, according to signage in the establishment's windows.

Currently located at 119 E. Beaver Ave., Rita's will be relocating to "next to" Champs on North Atherton Street starting March 2021.

Rita's notice
Rita's Italian Ice on East Beaver Avenue posted a sign regarding its move in spring 2021. The sign reads, "We are moving to North Atherton Street (next to Champs) from next season (March 2021).

The sign did not indicate why the location would be moving to North Atherton Street, and the business did not immediately provide details on the move.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

