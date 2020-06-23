Downtown State College's Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will be relocating this upcoming spring, according to signage in the establishment's windows.

Currently located at 119 E. Beaver Ave., Rita's will be relocating to "next to" Champs on North Atherton Street starting March 2021.

The sign did not indicate why the location would be moving to North Atherton Street, and the business did not immediately provide details on the move.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

