Penn State's Interfraternity Council (IFC) has released a statement regarding members of Greek life staying in the State College area during the coronavirus pandemic, after community members alleged on Twitter that fraternities were hosting social events.

As the IFC monitors the situation and provides guidance, its message is to support state and local governments efforts to keep the community healthy and safe, according to the statement.

The IFC emphasized that Greek life social gatherings of any size are prohibited at this time, as Centre County is included in Governor Tom Wolf's "Stay at Home" order.

Most fraternities have been closed or have reduced occupancy with few exceptions. Chapters are working with their alumni and housing corporations to ensure that social distancing is practiced during move-out procedures, as well as other safety precautions.

Additionally, the IFC plans to conduct fundraising campaigns on social media to support local businesses, nonprofits and the community during the next few weeks. All funds raised will be allocated to groups that are struggling during to coronavirus.

The IFC asks for input to which nonprofits are most in-need at this time, and for any information regarding monetary donations and needed items.