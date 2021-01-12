On Tuesday, Jan 12., the State College Police reached out to the community, looking to identify a suspect.
The suspect is wanted for questioning after allegedly activating a fire alarm at 501 E. College Ave. The incident took place on Dec. 15 at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Community members with information regarding the suspect's identity and the incident are urged to contact the State College Police.
