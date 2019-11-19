In 2019, State College earned a perfect score for LGBTQ inclusivity on the Human Right’s Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI).

The MEI is a on 49-criteria measure conducted by the HRC on a city’s LGBTQ-inclusive laws and policies, non-discrimination stance, inclusiveness of city services, and municipal leader and law enforcement roles in promoting equality in a community.

The HRC, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, held a press conference in the State College Municipal Building at noon on Nov. 19 to launch its whole MEI program and announce State College’s 2019 score.

State College improved from previous years’ scores of 77 out of 100 in 2017 and 98 out of 100 in 2018. In 2019, it is one of four Pennsylvania communities that boasts a perfect 100, with others being Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Allentown.

Other Pennsylvania cities surveyed included Harrisburg with a 69, Reading with a 91, Wilkes-Barre with a 90, New Hope with an 89, Erie with a 75 and Carlisle with an 86.

The MEI rated 506 cities in total nationwide, including all 50 state capitals and the 200 largest cities of population density in the United States.

“What we’re really trying to show is cities big and small across the country are really working hard to ensure LGBTQ residents, and especially here, students, are protected and can feel safe in the places they work, live and play,” Elliot Kozuch, the deputy press secretary for the HRC, said.

Among those in attendance and those who spoke included State College mayor Don Hahn, HRC President Alphonso David and founder of The 100% Sign Claire Thomas.

David said the purpose of the MEI is to show people both within and outside of the community that these cities and towns are the places to be if they want to be accepted for who they are. He also said that it’s also an economic and business positive.

“Both companies and municipalities understand that embracing equality is not only the right thing to do, it also helps businesses compete and economies thrive,” David said. “The index not only serves as a guide for city leaders to further equality, but it also serves as a resource for companies looking to expand into communities that are actively fostering inclusion.”

Freddy Purnell, the president of the LGBTQA Student Roundtable and vice president of Queer and Trans People of Color at Penn State, said that Penn State and State College have made him feel accepted from the beginning.

He spoke on the importance of borough council members and those within municipal positions of power engaging with students.

“Making sure that we are heard and that our opinions on the problems that we face are being addressed in the borough is extremely important to me,” Purnell (senior-biology) said.

Hahn took the time to congratulate the community on the score, but reiterated that there is still work to be done.

“We’ve come a long way but we have so much further to go,” Hahn said. “As mayor, I am proud of everyone in State College who made probable our perfect score.”