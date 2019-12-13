State College cannot take control of two now-defunct fraternity houses, according to a Thursday court filing.

Members of Sigma Alpha Mu and Alpha Chi Rho may continue to reside in their fraternity houses even though Penn State no longer formally recognizes either fraternity.

The State College Borough Zoning Board decided the fraternities could not continue to operate in their respective houses — located at 329 E. Prospect Ave. and 425 Locust Lane, respectively — because they violated a zoning ordinance, as they were in a residential area.

However, Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver overturned the zoning board’s ruling because the ordinance was created in 2010, and the fraternity houses existed before then. The 2010 ordinance holds that fraternities with houses in areas zoned as residential must be formally recognized by Penn State to be allowed excusal from the ordinance’s rule.

The houses will remain nonconforming in relation to the ordinance.

Penn State revoked its recognition of Sigma Alpha Mu in 2017 due to violations of university policy. The university also revoked its recognition of Alpha Chi Rho in 2017.

RELATED

National fraternity plans to revoke Penn State's Sigma Alpha Mu chapter The Sigma Alpha Mu International fraternity announced plans to revoke the charter for its Mu…