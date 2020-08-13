After nearly five months, Hello Bistro has reopened for customers, according to a press release.

The restaurant, located on College Avenue, offers dine-in and takeout service, and has implemented safety measures such as social distancing guidelines and increased cleaning.

Hello Bistro is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and serves salads, burgers, sandwiches and soups.

To celebrate its reopening, the restaurant is offering $6 Signature Salads from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, and will donate produce to the State College Food Bank for every Signature Salad purchase.

Hello Bistro opened in Oct. 2019, replacing 'The Diner' that had operated for 80 years.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Baby's Burgers & Shakes up for sale to new owners Baby's Burgers and Shakes is available for sale, according to a sign posted on a store window.