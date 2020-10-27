The Centre County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday the small businesses receiving its grant awards.

According to a post on the Centre County government’s Twitter account, over 400 businesses will receive funding in awards ranging from $900 to $30,000 each.

In a press release from the Board of Commissioners, grant coordinator Mary Kay Williams said small businesses in the county with fewer than 100 employees were eligible to apply for a one-time grant to assist with expenses presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

The release said $6 million of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding received by the county has been distributed to small businesses.

Over 500 small businesses applied for the grant, which the release said is one of the largest responses received by any county in the commonwealth.

