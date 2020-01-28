My My Chicken, one of State College’s fried chicken restaurants, is closing its doors for some time after four years in business.

The restaurant, located at 536 Westerly Pkwy in the same shopping center as Weis and Goodwill, announced the news via a post on their Facebook page.

According to the post, the franchise will be taking the next few months to “re-imagine” their brand and secure a new location.

“Alas, our time on Westerly has come to an end,” the post said. “We would like to take this time to thank all of our friends, valued guests and staff for an amazing four years of operation here.”

My My Chicken opened on Westerly Parkway in 2015 and specializes in fried chicken, Korean style chicken and sandwiches. All of their chicken is hand breaded and their sauces and sides are made from scratch.

The post said to keep an eye on My My Chicken social media as the franchise plans to update consumers on the “next chapter of My My.”

“We would like to thank our staff again for being the best around. They were the heart and soul of My My.” The post said.