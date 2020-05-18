Armed with hundreds of volunteers and the power of social media, a nonprofit group known as the State College Mask Makers are creating masks to unite the Centre County community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachael Huxford founded the group on Facebook in March when the pandemic began to sweep across the country. With experience in theatre, Huxford (graduate-physics) explained that she began to grow more curious about masks as the two sides of her education — science and theatre — seemed to come together through mask making.

“It was really crazy because these two science and theatre worlds were colliding on my Facebook feeds,” Huxford said. “[The science side was] trying to figure out what’s the best fabric to make face masks out of, and then all of the theatre people who have incredible skills were getting to work.”

Cynthia Mazzant is an assistant teaching professor in the English Department at Penn State with a background in theatre and a member of the State College Mask Makers. Mazzant said she made “interesting” masks for productions and costumes before joining the group.

However, Mazzant likened the group to a previous experience she had making quilts for the homeless.

Huxford said the group was originally intended to gather information in one place for people interested in creating masks at home as many were unsure of the proper way to create a mask to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Eventually, members of the community began to request masks, which allowed the State College Mask Makers to merge with another Facebook group, “Happy Valley Moms Making Masks.”

As of Sunday, the group has over 450 members.

“It makes me happy that we’ve all been able to connect this way,” Huxford said.

Patty Dills of State College said she joined the group in March and has been keeping busy with requests ever since. Dills said she can produce one mask in about three and a half minutes, creating nearly 100 masks a day.

Dills learned to sew when she was eight years old, and has been storing fabric and elastic for years. When the country began to shut down in March, Dills researched different mask patterns before developing her own “more efficient” ways to create masks.

“Sewing kind of had gone to a thing of the past, I thought,” Dills said, surprised with the number of people in the group who could sew.

The group holds varying levels of skill when it comes to mask making. Huxford said some people joined the group to learn how to sew while others were looking for new ways to give back to the community.

Huxford likened the group to an assembly line as each member has a different task. While some members, like Dills, can create an entire mask, others work on creating mask kits with all of the necessary materials or driving masks to their designated drop-off location.

A few members of the group have been able to 3D print and distribute face shields as well.

Huxford said the group serves all of Centre County, delivering masks to businesses and neighborhoods. Some group members have sent masks across the country to Delaware, Texas and Florida as well.

Across Centre County, the State College Mask Makers have created masks for Mount Nittany Medical Center, T&B Medical and a local taxi service that distributes them to their passengers. Huxford said the group partnered with the Makery, a local arts and crafts studio, to hang Ziploc bags containing masks in trees throughout the community for people to take.

While they are primarily local, the group receives requests from Penn State students across the country as well, despite them being away from State College.

“They are part of the community too,” Huxford said.

The efforts of the State College Mask Makers are entirely nonprofit and the group prefers to keep it that way.

“We’re all stressed and this is a scary time,” Huxford said. “Any little thing we can do to help is a win.”

Charlene Chambers has been a member of the State College community her entire life, and she said the charitable work of the group helps to keep her mind off of coronavirus.

“It keeps me going,” Chambers said. “It really does show what the community is all about.”

Like Dills, Chambers has been collecting fabric for much of her life with over 35 years of experience as a seamstress. However, materials for masks often run short within the group as their orders begin to stack up.

Chambers and Dills said many people offer to pay them, though they only ask for donations and a kind deed in return.

In order to give back to the State College Mask Makers, members of the community have offered up many different types of donations. Chambers said she often receives new materials or money to purchase them, which she then recirculates throughout the group.

After initially creating masks with materials entirely out of pocket, Huxford said the group now creates masks primarily from supplies or monetary donations. Acceptable donation materials include 100% cotton fabric, elastic and thread.

Dills said her neighbors have dropped off toilet paper and hand sanitizer on her front porch in return for homemade masks. However, she said her only request is that people “pay it forward” once they receive a mask from the group.

“All I care [about] is that someone tries to do something kind, even if it’s just a hello to someone,” Dills said, adding that people have paid for another’s groceries or donated to the State College food bank in response to receiving a mask.

The State College Mask Makers has been a vehicle for group members to not only give back to the community, but connect with those around them.

Mazzant said one of the biggest accomplishments of the group has been “developing [a] sense of camaraderie built into social activism.”

“It’s just a little 9x7 piece of fabric with some elastic, and it made them feel safe and secure. It made them feel like someone cares enough about them to make it,” Dills said. “The masks were made with love.”

Huxford said she has met people across Centre County through the State College Mask Makers who she wouldn’t have gotten to know without the group. She added that many members talk about throwing a party once the pandemic begins to subside.

Looking into the future, Chambers believes the country will be in need of masks “for a long time,” though she hopes the group will continue to make valuable products for the community in the years to come.

For now, the requests for masks throughout Centre County continue to flow.

