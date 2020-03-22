Mount Nittany Health has announced that starting this week, all employees, providers, patients and others will be screened before they are allowed to enter Mount Nittany Health facilities.

This measure will be put in place to protect the patients, staff and community against the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release. The screening process will include recommended key questions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The following questions will be asked during the screening.

In the last 14 days, have you:

Had a new onset cough or shortness of breath?

Been in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19?

Traveled outside of the US?

Had a fever?

At the Mount Nittany Medical Center, screenings will begin on Monday for those accessing the Medical Center through the main entrance on Hospital Drive.

Beginning Tuesday, all individuals will be screened before they are allowed to enter through any of the entrances of the Mount Nittany Medical Center.

All vehicles will be stopped for a screening — with the exception of emergency vehicles and patients traveling to the emergency department. All Mount NIttany Health facilities will be screened.

At all Mount Nittany Health facilities, the screenings will be extended to all employees, providers, patients and others on Wednesday. The screenings will take place at the entrances to each of the locations.

