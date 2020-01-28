As more construction hits Beaver Avenue downtown, some repair work by PennDOT will spill over into other streets, with South Garner Street being most affected.

The 100 block of South Garner Street will be closed completely and the 200 block will be shut down to one lane of traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to repair parts of East Beaver Avenue.

The closing is only supposed to occur on Wednesday, as of now. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution while navigating near work areas.

Workers from PennDOT will repair a section of the road on the intersection of East Beaver Avenue and South Garner Street in an attempt to “resolve the ongoing pothole and depression” on the road, according to a borough construction and public infrastructure update.

During the repair, East Beaver Avenue will also go down to one lane between Heister Street and South Garner Street.

The project is a joint effort between PennDOT and the State College Borough Public Works Department.

Popular downtown businesses located on the 100 block of South Garner include Baby’s Burgers & Shakes, Bar Bleu and Starbucks, among others.

