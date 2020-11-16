Local schools in Centre County received 2019-20 Safe Schools Targeted Grants, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said on Monday.

Grants are given to local schools to decrease violence; purchase safety and security resources; to supply training and pay to school police officers; and other support.

Safe School grants seek to reduce unnecessary student disciplinary action and to encourage a safe and productive learning environment.

Funds are also used to control and mitigate violence between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.

“A safe and secure learning environment is an important part of our ongoing commitment to providing a quality education for our students,” Senator Corman said in a release. “This funding is vital for our communities to help provide the school districts with the access to the tools they need to achieve that.”

About $40,000 was allocated toward the State College Area School District for school police officers.

Additionally, Nittany Christan school, Saint John’s and St. Joe’s school were awarded $3,274, $15,000 and $18,606, respectively, for equipment.

“The awarding of these grants recognizes that education begins with ensuring a safe learning environment,” Corman said in a release. “Our local schools will use these Safe Schools Targeted Grants to purchase equipment, implement programs and boost security presence in buildings.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Task Force on Mental Health Crisis Services delivers final report The Task Force on Mental Health Crisis Services announced on Tuesday its final report to the…