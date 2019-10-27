SEE IT: Sights and sounds from the 73rd annual CRPR Halloween Costume Parade

Centre Region Parks and Recreation hosted the 73rd annual Halloween Costume Parade on Sunday night. The parade featured children of all ages dressed up in their favorite costumes.

The State College High marching band also participated in the parade and stuck around afterward to play a few additional pieces for the crowd including renditions of 'Feel It Still' and the 'Avengers' theme.

The parade route, which was altered this year due to construction, took the participants in a loop around the South Building at State High. Costumes were then judged at the finish and winners were chosen from different categories.