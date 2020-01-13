A new stand-alone fried chicken restaurant is coming to downtown State College.

Pablo’s Chicken Eatery will open at 324 E. Calder Way in the foreseeable future. It is the third franchise to fill the space in two years after King Patacon and Barranquero Cafe closed their doors.

According to Pablo's website, the owner of the store was inspired to open a fried chicken place to fill a chicken need downtown.

“I walked and I walked and I never found a place to get some freshly cooked chicken. That's what sparked the idea,” the page reads. “So, sounds like a good enough reason to build a restaurant; when you like the food and there is a reasonable demand for the food, go for it, some would say.”

There is no set date for the opening as of now, according to the sign on the restaurant's door and its website.

The location is currently taking applications. Potential employees can apply via its website.