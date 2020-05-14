A parade is being held Friday at the Mount Nittany Medical Center on Hospital Drive to honor first responders in the State College area.

According to a press release from the medical center, the "Heroes Parade" is being held in commemoration of Mount Nittany Health Week, which runs from May 10 to 16.

The parade, which begins at noon, will include police cars, fire trucks and ambulances. All vehicles will move up Hospital Drive and around the medical center before exiting.

As of now, there are at least five participants scheduled for the parade, but additional attendees are encouraged to bring signs and show support for those in the parade.

For those who cannot attend, the parade can be viewed on the Mount Nittany Health Facebook Live channel.