State College Borough Councilwoman Theresa Lafer has come under fire after allegedly using the term “New Order Nazi” in an email exchange, according to a recently published Facebook post.

According to the post, Brooklynn Wingert sent an email to Lafer saying she would no longer do business in State College due to the council’s recently passed ordinance mandating the wearing of face masks in the borough.

Wingert referred to the mandate as unconstitutional. One portion of Wingert's email reads, "You can support the slaughter of millions of unborn children, but when it comes to Covid-19, there's no fluidity to your thought process on human rights?"

Lafer responded to Wingert's email by supporting the mandate and criticizing Wingert.

"We will have enough disease and death to deal with without you right now," part of Lafer's email allegedly reads.

"Stop whining, put on a Mask, Care for Others, and be a worthy human being," another part reads.

Wingert then responded to Lafer with disagreement.

"My intent was not to make you feel bad, but to give you a different perspective from a citizen who sees things just a bit differently," part of the response reads. "I would hope that you, as a council member, are mature enough to handle that with grace, integrity and understanding."

Lafer then allegedly responded by calling Wingert a "New Order Nazi."

"Wow!! a real New Order Nazi... How proud you must be... at least a century behind the times, but still an acolyte..." the response allegedly reads.

Wingert's husband Thor Wingert made the email exchange public on his Facebook account, writing in the post that "the exchange was appalling and people SHOULD know who is on their city council."

Thor's Facebook post has been shared by over 200 people since he posted it Aug. 6.

Lafer provided the following statement to The Daily Collegian Monday afternoon:

"Be precise.... I did not send an email to... Ms. Wingert wrote to me, twice... I merely replied. She then wanted her 15 minutes of fame and sent it to local media outlets...," Lafer said via email.

The borough council's ordinance requires those in State College to wear masks outside, limits gatherings to 10 people and forbids the formation of long lines downtown.

