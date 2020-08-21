Although it may have been easy for some to anticipate a canceled Penn State football season, Desiree Arroyo, the co-owner and operating manager of Penn State Playa Bowls, said she “didn’t want to see it coming.”

“I almost never wanted to vocalize it because I didn't want it to be real,” Arroyo said. “But it is real.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has already damaged State College’s economy, the lack of tourism revenue will further impact many local businesses. The harms, business owners agreed, will be noticeable even for businesses that are in no danger of shutting down.

Jim French, the general manager at McLanahan’s, said he was disappointed when he heard the football season was postponed, but not surprised. Marie Librizzi, owner of the Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery, concurred.

All three businesses rely on tourism as a crucial source of revenue; however, none of the businesses are in danger of closing.

Playa Bowls does well with tourists because it is a regional chain, Arroyo said, and people recognize it as a healthy option. However, because Playa’s primary source of business is students rather than tourists, the restaurant will be less affected than most businesses.

“We are a healthy option, and we don't serve liquor,” Arroyo said. “Champs and other bars have been really significantly impacted because they don't want lines, there's a lot of stipulations around it.”

Champs and multiple other bars in downtown State College weren’t immediately available for comment.

Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery does more than just benefit from tourists, according to Librizzi — it’s a tourist destination. This has provided the shop some protection from going out of business, although Librizzi said she is “very, very concerned.”

McClanahan’s is in no danger of shutting down, but French said the store will still acutely feel the impact of losing football.

On the day of a football game, people buy “everything, [including] breakfast, subs to go to the stadium at the market, our beer and wine,” according to French. Regardless of which team wins, he said there is always a crowd of people in the parking lots postgame.

Although the business owners expect to survive despite missing the football season, they said the change will still affect them in tangible ways.

“With that decreased volume, will we be able to hire as many students?” French pondered. “Time will tell. Will we be able to stay open until midnight? Maybe we will be.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

The Phyrst and Local Whiskey to present 'Penn State Football Classics' The Phyrst and Local Whiskey in downtown State College will play some of Penn State Football…

Librizzi said the postponed football season makes it more difficult to manage staffing and inventory, because business owners aren’t sure how many customers they will have. The situation is even worse for restaurant owners, she added, because their inventory is perishable.

Arroyo, French and Librizzi all expressed sympathy for bar and restaurant owners, whose business models depend on sports and tourism.

Librizzi said she feels that her business has been buoyed by Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery’s heavy online presence.

Librizzi expressed concern that the pandemic will worsen the already fraught state of small businesses in State College.

Over the last few decades, downtown State College has lost a lot of small, locally-owned businesses, which were often displaced by national chains. Librizzi said she worries that the loss of tourism will likely hurt those businesses the most.

However, French said being a small business does give McLanahan’s some advantages over large, corporate-owned stores.

“The great thing about being a small company is we're nimble,” French said. McLanahan’s has the flexibility to change its practices more rapidly, gauging what works best in the uncertain environment.

Arroyo and Librizzi believe it is imperative to many businesses that Penn State has sports in the spring.

“I would say it's a must,” Arroyo said. “Without having any [sports] for a year would cause a lot, a lot, a lot of hard economic hits [to local businesses.]”

However, French noted that if coronavirus cases don’t decline, spring sports are a necessary sacrifice.

“A number of companies are just going to have to ride it out,” French said.

If community members want to support their local businesses, Librizzi recommended seeing if any local businesses have an online presence, and French recommended students wear masks and wash their hands.

Arroyo, French and Librizzi all said there was an emotional loss, in addition to the financial loss, to missing the football season.

“Gameday is fun,” French said. “It's fun to be busy. It's fun to see tourists in the store.”

“We all took football season almost — I don’t want to say ‘for granted’ because we all look forward to it,” Arroyo said. “But not having it really puts things in perspective.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

When will fall plans for CATABus go into effect? The Blue Loop is still operating on campus until Saturday, Aug. 22, a CATA spokesperson told…