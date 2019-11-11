The State College Police are investigating an alleged hit and run crash involving two vehicles, according to a press release.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 27. A vehicle did not stop at a stop sign before entering East Beaver Avenue from Locust Lane. The vehicle then hit another vehicle on East Beaver Avenue and fled the scene traveling north on Locust Lane.

The suspected vehicle was last seen traveling east on Foster Avenue from Garner Street. The vehicle might have front end, passenger side damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department.

