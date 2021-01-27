On Jan. 27, State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli and State College Manager Tom Fountaine issued a joint statement regarding the fatal shooting of Osaze Osagie.

On March 20, 2019, police were serving a mental health warrant at the apartment of Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The Osagie family's attorneys filed an amended complaint to their federal lawsuit against the State College borough on Monday Jan. 25 "'to include alarming information detailing the State College Police Department's systemic failure' to ensure Pieniazek was fit for duty," according to a press release issued by 3/20 Coalition.

Additionally, the 3/20 Coalition held a protest Tuesday, stating the State College borough, SCPD and Centre County district attorney are "all response for Osaze's murder."

Filippelli and Fountaine responded to the claims saying the borough of State College has not "withheld any information" from the public and has been transparent about Osagie's case. They said this practice will continue throughout the lawsuit.

According to the borough’s press release, Filippelli and Fountaine said the complaint is not entirely accurate.

"This Amended Complaint, like the original Complaint before, contains false claims and half-truths, while also leaving out critical facts and context to understanding the incident, the background and the persons involved," Filippelli and Fountaine said in the release.

Additionally, the State College borough said it has had outside agencies conduct investigations into Osagie’s death, held meetings open to the public about Osagie’s death, answered questions about Osagie’s death, and made reports and resources available on its website.

Filippelli and Fountaine said the State College borough has "not at any time" placed a police officer on duty who was unfit to provide "the highest level of police services and professionalism," according to the joint statement.

The borough said it will detail the false claims allegedly made in the Osagie federal lawsuit when it files its answer to the amended complaint.

