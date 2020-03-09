Nominated again to represent both Penn State and the Midwest, Champs Downtown will compete in 5th Year’s 2020 #BarstoolBestBar contest.

The bracket mimics the March Madness setup, starting with 64 bars from various college locations. The votes are conducted over a 48-hour time period through a plethora of Twitter polls, until a final winner will be declared.

For the first round, Champs will be matched up against Kansas State's Yard Bar.

🚨🚨THE OFFICIAL 2020 #BarstoolBestBar BRACKET IS OUT🚨🚨Who will be crowned as the country's Top College Bar? pic.twitter.com/Mcp3MuOCdT — 5th Year (@5thYear) March 9, 2020

Last year, the Jonas Brothers became vocal supporters of Champs Downtown during the contest. Joe Jonas celebrated his 21st birthday at Champs Sports Grill.

The brothers' support of Champs culminated in them, along with their significant others, paying a visit to the bar last April. The brothers performed, partied with James Franklin and bought free drinks for everyone.

Following 41,000 votes and endless support from the Jonas Brothers, Champs Downtown still lost the bracket-style contest to Sup Dogs, a bar located near East Carolina University.

The brothers last visited Champs after their concert in the Bryce Jordan Center in September.

