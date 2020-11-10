The Nov. 3 general election saw the highest voter turnout rate among eligible citizens in over a century, and for many, the focus was likely on the outcome of the presidential race — but there was a lot more at stake than who the country’s next commander-in-chief would be.

Here’s what you need to know to stay informed about who now represents State College, Pennsylvania.

This year, positions representing the Borough of State College that were up for reelection included the representative for the 77th state house district, the representative for the 12th congressional district, and the state attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Scott Conklin, an incumbent Democrat, won his eighth term in Pennsylvania’s 77th house district against Republican Steve Yetsko, garnering 65.7% of the vote. Having served in this district since 2006, Conklin will continue to represent State College residents in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Conklin currently serves on the Alternative Energy, Early Childhood Education and Climate Caucuses, as well as the House Democratic Policy Committee. His campaign promises included providing broadband internet access to rural Pennsylvanians, combating climate change, supporting mail-in voting and holding government officials accountable for their spending.

In the 2019-20 regular session, Conklin sponsored 315 pieces of legislation, including bills that would establish an Independent Redistricting Commission and direct the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on incarcerated individuals’ access to social workers in Pennsylvania.

A member of the Veterans Caucus, he also sponsored a bill requesting the president and Congress recognize naturalized Korean Americans who served during the Vietnam War as veterans so they are eligible for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.

For the U.S. House of Representatives, Fred Keller — an incumbent Republican who first won in 2019 — received 70.9% of the votes in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District. The district is the largest congressional district in the commonwealth, including both State College and University Park.

Keller, who serves on the House Oversight and Reform and House Education and Labor Committees, ran on “fighting for President [Donald] Trump’s America First agenda,” according to his website. Like Conklin, he supports expanding internet access to constituents in rural areas.

Keller’s messaging focused on cutting taxes for middle class workers, protecting individuals with preexisting conditions and supporting American agriculture. He takes traditionally Republican pro-life and pro-Second Amendment stances on issues like abortion and gun control, respectively.

In October, Keller co-introduced a bill designed to improve first responder data and resources, and in December of last year, he voted against impeaching Trump for abuse of power.

Following the election of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Keller signed a letter urging the state attorney general, Josh Shapiro, to recuse himself from legal cases filed by the Trump campaign related to counting votes in the state.

The race for auditor general, the commonwealth’s chief fiscal officer, resulted in a victory for GOP candidate Timothy DeFoor, who defeated Democratic candidate Nina Ahmad. DeFoor is the first Republican to hold the position in more than two decades — the previous auditor Democrat Eugene DePasqual ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in the commonwealth’s 10th district, where he lost to incumbent Republican Scott Perry.

DeFoor, who is also the first elected row officer of color in Pennsylvania, ran on the promise of ensuring transparency within government agencies, curbing government spending and showing taxpayers where their money goes. He served as a fraud investigator for the state’s inspector general’s office, investigating Medicaid fraud and prescription drug diversion — the illegal transfer of drugs from manufacturers and pharmaceuticals to the illicit marketplace.

Incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro was reelected as state attorney general, a role in which he has served since 2017. As the state’s chief law enforcement official, Shapiro has listed “protecting seniors, veterans, small businesses and consumers from scams and fraud,” as well as “directing an aggressive fight against the heroin and opioid epidemic” as some of his top priorities, according to his website.

In August 2018, Shapiro’s office released a report of a grand jury investigation into decades of sexual abuse by priests in Pennsylvania’s Catholic Church system, prompting widespread outcry and calls for reform. Shapiro also filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state against the Trump administration in 2017 after they tried to make it easier for employers to deny insurance coverage of birth control — a case that was then ruled in his favor by a federal judge.

Pennsylvania State Senator Jake Corman was not up for reelection this cycle, as senators only run every six years. The senate races are also staggered, so only around a third of senators are running for office in any given election cycle.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, the election had not yet been called for either Republican Stacy Garrity or Democrat Joe Torsella — the two candidates for state treasurer — but Garrity had 49% of the vote compared to Torsella’s 48%.

