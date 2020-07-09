The green phase might not be permanent, and Penn State’s decision to return to campus in the fall is not definite.

Definitely not if Penn State students and alumni put their own desire to have fun before public health and the safety of others.

The Centre County Festival for the Arts was supposed to take place this weekend, and due to increasing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, it was canceled — rightfully so.

Don’t get me wrong, I am heartbroken that I won’t be able to attend the staple summer event this year, especially since I just turned 21 and this is my first summer living in State College.

But I also work as a waitress at a bar in State College, and I am more concerned for the safety of myself and my co-workers than I am disappointed at the event’s cancellation.

As careful as bars and restaurants downtown can be in preventing the spread (even though in my experience, most are not), hundreds of Penn State students and alumni rushing back to town at the first opportunity to go out will lead to an outbreak.

The only reason I am comfortable going to work is because I know my co-workers and my employers are following CDC guidelines and being safe. I have no trust in our patrons since they are going out in the first place, but I trust the endless bottles of disinfectant we have throughout the restaurant.

I am immunocompromised and at high risk for catching the virus, so I probably shouldn't be going to work in the first place. But I can’t afford to not go to work and make no money.

I’m not risking my life working in a bar every week just so you can come back to town and get trashed with your friends, potentially bringing the virus here with you.

Those who are planning to come back this weekend definitely won’t be careful — those who would be careful aren’t coming back in the first place.

Now is the time to be as smart and safe as we can in hopes of eventually returning back to normal. If we can get through this one summer without Arts Fest, we will have a higher chance of seeing a normal summer next year.

When the country first started opening up, I was excited. I was hopeful. Now, I am more scared than I was when this first started because everyone is acting like everything is OK when it quite simply is not.

According to the New York Times, new cases are up 68%, and the states that rushed to reopen are the ones seeing the most devastating numbers now.

We can’t act as if we are doing better than we were a couple months ago when we are pretending everything is back to normal.

A Penn State student died from the coronavirus last week. If we aren’t careful, he may not be the only one.

Penn State students and alumni, I am begging you: Please do not come back to State College to celebrate an event that isn’t even happening.

