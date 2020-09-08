The State College Police Department shared a missing person alert Tuesday for Malcolm Xavier Anderson, who has been in State College area multiple times.

Anderson was reported missing from his residence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was last seen on Aug. 13 in Clearfield County off of Interstate 80 near a truck stop at exit 111 or exit 113.

Anderson is a 24-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 6’ 1” and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353.