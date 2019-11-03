Centre County is an area with a rich history of famous buildings and landmarks.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 in the Centre County Visitor Center, the Historic Preservation Awards of The Centre County Historical Society took place.

The award ceremony aimed to honor community members who work to preserve various parts of Centre County's past, and the organization’s main goal is to educate people on Centre County’s history in totality.

The awards kicked off with Luther Gette receiving the 2019 History and Heritage Award and Bryce Boyer receiving the 2019 Support and Volunteerism Award for his work in displaying how State College began as an industrial town rather than an agricultural town.

Helen Alters and Jimmy Brown were co-recipients of the 2019 Education and Advocacy Award.

“It has been a pleasure being able to contribute to the children,” Alters said of her work.

Laird Jones and Svitlana Budzhak-Jones were the recipients of the 2019 Preservation and Restoration Award for their work on the A. Lawrence Kocher House.

The couple has devoted time, money and effort into preserving the 1920s-style home. Jones recounted how difficult it can be at times, saying even the things he's done to the house often have to be done again.

The 2019 President’s Award was given to the “Mansion Gardeners," a group of volunteers who spend hours beautifying and maintaining the garden of the Centre Furnace Mansion.

The Jacqueline J. Melander Award was bestowed upon Thomas Horner, a three-time winner of preservation awards from the organization, in 1998, 2014 and 2019.

Rather than being honored for any one structure he preserved and restored, as he was in the past, the organization decided to honor him with a lifetime achievement award.

Rob Frieden has attended this award ceremony for a decade.

Frieden, 64, of Port Matilda, said his fondness of the ceremony comes from the organization’s “research to recognize luminaries in historical preservation.”

Frieden’s wife is one the gardeners for the Centre Furnace Mansion. He said he has been watching her garden and love doing it for over 20 years.

Mary Sorensen, executive director of the organization, said the society is looking to increase its storage and exhibit space in order to teach guests more about Centre County’s history.

Sorensen, 50, of Boalsburg, also mentioned how the society plans on implementing a new passport booklet program, which will contain over 40 historic sites. People who complete the booklet will receive a certificate of recognition.

Katie O’Toole, president of Board of Governors, said the organization shows the history of Centre County through public presentations and tours. O’Toole, 64, of Lamont, mentioned how over 1,000 children tour the organization's facility, which is in the Centre Furnace Mansion.

“So many people that make so many contributions to our community, so this event is here to honor them,” O’Toole said when speaking of the award ceremony.