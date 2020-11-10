The State College Borough Council met Monday night to discuss an array of topics including diversity, equity and exclusion, the events of Halloween weekend and new proclamations.

Mayor Ronald Filippelli issued two new proclamations.

Small Business Saturday is declared Nov. 28 and encourages residents to visit small shops downtown to preserve the neighborhood.

Additionally, Military Appreciation Week is declared Nov. 7 to 14 as a symbol of unity and honor for veterans. Charima Young and Eugene McFeely accepted this proclamation on the behalf of the Board of Trustees.

Next, Tom Dougherty, the University Park Undergraduate Association’s Chair of Government Affairs, discussed the incidents that allegedly occurred at the former fraternity house, located at 329 E. Prospect Ave., on Halloween weekend. Dougherty said more legal action should be taken to keep these events from continuing to occur because it is “dangering residents.”

The council then discussed and approved the following consent items:

A resolution for the Destruction of records in Human Resources and Purchasing

Payroll and Accounts Payable vouchers for the month ended Oct. 31, 2020

Minutes for the June 15, 2020 and June 29, 2020 meetings

Committee Chair Mark Bergstrom provided an update regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. He stated that he received a lot of community support and addressed legal and financial concerns. Bergstrom requested a one month extension of work because of the volume of questions received.

He discussed the State College police and how he wants positivity and transparency to make better policy, procedure and communication in the force. Council President Jesse Barlow agreed.

Staff presented the 2021 Operating Budget. The council will review and discuss the budget at the Nov. 16 meeting.

The budget priorities include:

Coronavirus impacts and recovery

Support for groups dealing with affordable housing and homeless issues and identify services available

Investment in outdoor greenspace

Reevaluate participation in regional park development

Review of borough workforce and filling critical positions and possible reduction of unfilled positions.

Policing reform and social equity with mental health provisions

In regards to Penn State’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Easement, staff recommended the council approve the grant and authorize the borough’s officers to execute the agreements.

All were in favor.

Next, regional issues were discussed.

Eric Norenberg, Centre Region Council of Government's Executive Director, and Joe Viglione discussed the COG Summary Budget and worked hard through the pandemic. The goal is to collaborate with those who support the COG.

Peter Marshall believed the budget layout to be concise and clear.

Filippelli had concerns about a local, non-profit church sign that read “If you can’t beat them, cheat them -Dems.” He said it is a political statement that could be deemed insulting to residents.

Barlow addressed and thanked the 2020 election staff for accurately counting the votes and showing up, “they are entitled to gratitude.”

Zachary McKay spoke on behalf of the University Park Undergraduate Association and Alex Zhao on behalf of the Graduate and Professional Student Association.

McKay thanked everyone who voted Tuesday and invited the council to collaborate with UPUA as the primary elections approach. He also spoke about the event that occurred Halloween weekend and encourages students to look out for one another.

Both McKay and Zhao addressed issues regarding the climate change action petition. They plan to endorse the petition.

