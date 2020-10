The Goodwill Store in State College has moved locations from the Westerly Park Plaza to Benner Pike.

According to a sign outside of the previous location at 424 Westerly Parkway, which is now completely empty, the Goodwill Store will reopen at 399 Benner Pike Saturday, Oct. 17.

A post on the Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania Facebook page said the Benner Pike location will open Saturday at 10 a.m.