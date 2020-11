The Centre LGBTQA Support Network will be offering free Thanksgiving meals at Webster’s Bookstore and Café on Saturday, November 14th from 11a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Turkey and vegan options will be available for pickup.

To guarantee a meal, RSVP to webstersbookstorecafe@gmail.com, however, guests may still be able to pick up a meal without the RSVP.

