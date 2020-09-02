Pennsylvania auctioned a mini-casino license Wednesday for $10 million to an investor who plans on building near University Park, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The private equity investor, Ira Lubert, is a Penn State alumnus and current member of the Penn State Board of Trustees.

The license is a Category Four Slot Machine License, which would allow for an operation of between 300 to 750 slot machines and up to 40 table games.

No plans have been finalized, but the casino is to be located the within a 15-mile radius of Uninonville Burough in Centre County.