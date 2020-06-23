“Justice for Osaze” chants echoed throughout downtown Bellefonte Tuesday evening as the 3/20 Coalition protested outside the Centre County Courthouse.

The protesters’ goal was for the Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna to meet all of the coalition’s demands, which were formulated in response to the death of Osaze Osagie last year.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College Police officer on March 20, 2019. Three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who was autistic and had a history of schizophrenia, charged at the officers with a knife and, after an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, an officer fatally shot him. He was the first man to be killed by the State College Police.

Investigations by both the State College Police Department and district attorney’s office found the officers involved were not at fault.

However, many in the community feel the shooting stemmed from racial and mental health-related biases from the officers involved.

Two of the 3/20 Coalition’s 10 demands that are financial compensation for Osagie’s family and a release of the names of all officers involved in his death, including “Officer One” — the unnamed officer who shot at Osagie four times, killing him.

These two demands were not met “due to ongoing litigation,” according to a press release from the coalition.

The remaining demands are as follows:

Implementation of a Community Advisory Board to address Discrimination, Bias and Racism in our local government and police

Divestment of guns during the service of mental health checks and Mental Health Warrants (302)

Revision to Standards of Operating Procedures which emphasize de-escalation strategies to be used during engagement and consequences for failure to execute

Public access to officer misconduct information and disciplinary history when death results

Public release of protocol and body cam footage for officers accused of misuse of force and race-based policing

A ban on the use of knee holds and choke holds

Transparency and the release of policing data regarding policing with special attention to race and ethnicity

A reallocation of funding away from the SCPD to programs that address root causes of suffering and violence, and provide benefit to public well-being and safety

The group also urged Cantorna to meet with 3/20 Coalition members, State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine and State College Police Chief John Gardner.

The protest took place shortly before the State College Borough Council meeting that would discuss and vote on a resolution entitled “Response to and in Solidarity with Those Demanding Racial Justice, Equity and Action.”

Sarah Wylie, a Bellefonte resident, held a sign at the protest urging compensation for the Osagie family. She said it was hard to come up with words that would rightfully explain why people should be coming out to support the cause.

“I feel like people think this kind of thing doesn’t happen here with police brutality and systemic racism,” Wylie said, “but it does and it’s important that we show up and finally fight it here.”

Lorraine Taylor, the president of the State College chapter of NAACP, said she wanted to remind the community of Osagie’s importance through the 3/20 Coalition’s demands.

“Osaze’s life mattered,” Taylor said. “He was part of our community, and we’re not going to stop until we get justice for him.”

Taylor said the 3/20 Coalition submitted its demands to the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, but the organization was told the decision was in the hands of Cantorna.

Melanie Morrison, the organization’s secretary, said that after talking to legal representation, it appears there’s “really nothing” holding up the release of Officer One’s name.

“When we met with Bernie Cantorna, after he released the report, we went into the annex and spoke with him,” Morrison said. “At that time, he said he would not release the names of the officers involved. So we are once again coming to him and pushing on him to release those names.”

Morrison added that people in the community do not feel safe with Officer One and the two other officers still working for the State College Police Department.

“We feel that the community needs to know who these officers are, and that as public servants, that information should be accessible via the ‘Right to Know’ law,” Morrison said.