The Blue Loop is still operating on campus until Saturday, Aug. 22, a CATA spokesperson told The Daily Collegian. The White Loop and the Green Link are not currently operating.
The Blue Loop typically runs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in 20 minute frequencies, but will stop operating for the entirety of the semester on Saturday.
The Red Link will continue to operate Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. with a revised trip schedule, according to a CATA press release.
The Green Link will be adding capacity and will run Monday through Friday on a 5-minute frequency from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will start operating again Monday, Aug. 24.
After full CATA service returns Saturday, the company will evaluate service demands and make changes as necessary, according to the release.
