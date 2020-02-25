You heard that right. Duck Donuts just became sweeter.

Downtown State College’s Duck Donuts has joined a select group of locations across the country in rolling out a new line of signature milkshakes.

The store, located at 125 Fraser St. in MLK Plaza, announced the addition to the menu via Facebook last weekend.

There are nine flavors in total, including smores, birthday cake, salted caramel and maple bacon.

The State College location is one of only a few of the more than 200 total locations in 26 states to serve milkshakes.