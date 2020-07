State College Police reported a heroin overdose occurred Friday, July 3, according to a release from the department.

Officers responded at 11:22 p.m. to a residence on South Allen Street and found a man in cardiac arrest.

The 32-year-old received Narcan and "life saving" CPR, and was taken by Centre Lifelink to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

He is expected to recover.

