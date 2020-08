Baby's Burgers and Shakes is available for sale, according to a sign posted on a store window.

The downtown staple on South Garner Street does not appear to be closing. Instead, the business will be handed off to new owners as the current owners will be retiring, according to the sign.

Business will be welcomed back in September, when the restaurant will reportedly reopen.

RELATED

State College Playa Bowls employee reflects on her newfound TikTok fame When Penn State students went into quarantine in March, many turned to TikTok to occupy thei…