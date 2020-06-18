Centre County joined a coalition on Thursday to end law enforcement agencies unknowingly hiring officers with a documented past of violence or excessive force while on duty.

Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster and York counties also joined the coalition, which was formed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

"This is a necessary first step for criminal justice reform," Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said in a press release. "A registry would enable our law enforcement leaders to make informed hiring decisions. It would help put an end to an officer with disciplinary issues transferring from one police agency to another."

The legislation, introduced in the Pennsylvania House and Senate by Rep. Chris Rabb and Sen. Jay Costa, passed through the House Judiciary Committee as of Thursday.

In addition to the five new district attorneys, the coalition consists of U.S. Senator Bob Casey, the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association among several other law enforcement figures across the state.