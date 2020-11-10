If you find yourself taking a stroll down College Avenue on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you can stop by the 100 block of Locust Lane, home of the farmers markets in State College.

From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., students and community members may visit the market and meet the vendors.

From the homemade baked goods from Anna’s Healthy Bakery to the plants sold by Richard Dannerth and the apple cider from Moser’s Garden Produce, there are a variety of product options.

Penn State student Richard Gilmore said he tries to go and support the farmers market at least once a week.

Last week Gilmore got a cactus from Dannerth’s stand.

“I thought they were really cool and interesting, so I got one for my room,” Gilmore (freshman-engineering) said. “I worked at a greenhouse over the summer and have a small cacti garden at home, so once I saw them at the market I wanted to bring them to my dorm for a similar vibe.”

Gilmore said Dannerth was really nice and explained all about the different plants at his stand.

Dannerth, who is a Penn State alumnus, said he loves coming every Tuesday and Friday for the farmers market, which he described as “fantastic.”

“It’s just wonderful talking with and getting to know the students and all the regular local people,” Dannerth said.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Dannerth believes people have to go on with their lives, adapt and manage the best they can.

Penn State student Forrest Steele also makes it a priority to stop at the local market. He said it’s a great place to get fresh local food and a nice change of scenery.

“I feel like everyone around me at the farmers market is celebrating fall the same way I am, so it’s a whole community feel,” Steele (freshman-engineering) said.

He also said the people who run the stands are “great” and always very helpful when it comes to choosing the best produce, especially Barrie Moser.

Moser, who owns Moser’s Garden Produce with his wife, comes to the State College Farmers Market because there are always people there to see what they have to offer.

“For crops, we have tomatoes and sweet peppers, and they are grown in high tunnels with a greenhouse over them,” Moser said. “With the high tunnels, my secret to growing is to clean all the vegetation out for the winter and let it sit ideally to eliminate pathogens growing.”

High tunnels are plastic- or fabric-covered hoop structures with plants grown in raised beds or grown directly in the ground, he said.

Moser said it was Penn State that got him into the practice because “Penn State people are high tunnel people.”

Because of the coronavirus and several droughts, Moser said he did not prepare as much for this season.

“Students have been really polite, the sales have been really good and masks and hand sanitizer are a must for every transaction,” Moser said.

Moser joked about how people think he looks like Robert Redford with his face mask on, adding that humor is how you get through the tough times and “roll with the punches.”

This week is the last week for the farmers market, and with the weather continuing to be spring-like, Moser thinks the turnout will be great because “a rainy day is like having a cow die.”

The Friday market will move indoors to the lobby of the State College Municipal Building next week and will remain there until approximately April, while the Tuesday market will not operate from “mid-November to the end of April,” according to Downtown State College’s website.

“I am very sad the farmers market is closing for the season this week, but happy to look forward to next year's season and see all the familiar faces,” Steele said.