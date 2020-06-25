Country music band The Chicks — formerly known as the Dixie Chicks — released a music video on Thursday that features the name of Black State College resident Osaze Osagie.

Osagie's name appears at the 3:20 mark of the video for the song "March March." This time correlates with the day Osagie was killed — March 20, 2019.

Osagie was fatally shot by a State College Police officer while police were serving a mental health warrant at his apartment. Osagie, who was autistic and had a history of schizophrenia, ran at police with a knife, and after an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, an officer fatally shot the 29-year-old.

Investigations by the State College Police Department and district attorney’s office both found the officers involved were not at fault.

However, many in the State College community feel the shooting stemmed from racial and mental health-related biases from the officers involved.

