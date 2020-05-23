Editor's note: This article will be updated as needed with information regarding other bars' services.

While still observing social distancing practices, bars in State College are beginning to offer “to-go” cocktails to local customers.

Though not all State College bars have commented on whether they are offering takeout alcoholic beverages, Mad Mex, Champs on North Atherton Street, Local Whiskey and Primanti Bros. confirmed they will be serving cocktails.

On Thursday, May 21, Primanti Bros. on Heister Street was among the first to begin the sale of “to-go” cocktails in State College. and plans to continue doing so for the foreseeable future, according to an employee of the business.

Local Whiskey began serving alcoholic beverages on Friday, May 22. Basic cocktails are the only items currently included in this selection because of an alleged “gray area” surrounding the coronavirus precautions detailed to Centre County businesses.

An employee said the bar is trying to get to the point where it can serve everything on its menu.

RELATED

Beginning Saturday, May 23, Champs on North Atherton Street will serve both specialty cocktails and regular bar drinks, according to the bar manager. Following a curbside pickup procedure, Champs hopes to begin serving 16 oz. and 32 oz. alcoholic beverages to the State College community.

Mad Mex is going to begin the sale of tequila margaritas starting Monday, May 25. Although the sale of other alcohol is allowed, the bar will currently only be serving margaritas to the public.

The temporary sale of to-go cocktails by bars, restaurants and hotels with a liquor license was signed into effect by Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday, May 21.