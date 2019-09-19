Nearly two years after being elected as State College's mayor, Don Hahn will likely resign from the position in mid-December 2019, according to State College Borough councilman Daniel Murphy.

Hahn’s resignation, however, is contingent upon whether or not he is elected as judge come November.

Hahn aims to succeed Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian. Prestia has served 24 years on the bench and will retire in January 2020.

According to Murphy, the State College Borough Council will appoint a replacement to complete the rest of Hahn’s term as mayor if Hahn resigns. Hahn's term will end in fall 2021.

Hahn defeated Michael Black and Ron Madrid in the general municipal election in 2017.

RELATED

State College mayor Don Hahn to run for magisterial district judge State College mayor Don Hahn announced his candidacy for the position of magisterial distric…

Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia to retire in January 2020 Magisterial District Judge Carmine W. Prestia Jr. announced today he will not seek reelectio…