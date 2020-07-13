CATA Bus
Buy Now

A CATA bus runs along the White Loop through downtown State College on Monday, March 23, 2015.

 Camille Stefani

Starting Aug. 1, fare for CATABus and CATAGO! will not only be reinstated, but it will increase from $2.00 to $2.20. Almost all other fares will increase to reflect this change.

The new CATABus and CATAGO! fares are below:

  • Full Cash Fare (per trip): $2.20
  • Tokens: $2.20 each, $42.00 for a roll of 20
  • Reduced fare (per trip): $1.10
  • Reduced fare tokens: $1.10 each, $22.00 per roll of 20
  • Day Pass: $6.00 via Token Transit
  • 1-Month OnePass: $86.00
  • 4-Month OnePass: $337.00
  • Youth Pass: $26.00/month

CATARIDE fares will not increase at this time.

Additionally, on July 13th, CATABus will reopen its Customer Service Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Also, CATA will require visitors to the center to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags