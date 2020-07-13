Starting Aug. 1, fare for CATABus and CATAGO! will not only be reinstated, but it will increase from $2.00 to $2.20. Almost all other fares will increase to reflect this change.

The new CATABus and CATAGO! fares are below:

Full Cash Fare (per trip): $2.20

Tokens: $2.20 each, $42.00 for a roll of 20

Reduced fare (per trip): $1.10

Reduced fare tokens: $1.10 each, $22.00 per roll of 20

Day Pass: $6.00 via Token Transit

1-Month OnePass: $86.00

4-Month OnePass: $337.00

Youth Pass: $26.00/month

CATARIDE fares will not increase at this time.

Additionally, on July 13th, CATABus will reopen its Customer Service Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Also, CATA will require visitors to the center to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+2 Ty’s Kitchen serves Penn State community home-cooked meals away from home Tyquise Edgerson learned how to cook when he was a kid by watching his mom and his grandmoth…