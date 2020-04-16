Have you ever wanted to own or gift a hand-sketched graphite print of the Nittany Lion Shrine, Beaver Stadium or The Corner Room downtown?

Now you can — and it’ll be for a good cause.

A Penn State alumna has stepped up to pursue her passion for art while simultaneously giving back to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alyssa Wheeler, with her Etsy shop, “Respirare Artem,” is selling prints of iconic campus and downtown locales, with a portion of the profits she makes from them to supply groceries and meals to those in need.

Wheeler, a class of 2016 graduate with a degree in business administration, has partnered with The Corner Room downtown to accomplish this, with $5 for every print sold going toward a fund for free meals and groceries that the restaurant has already been providing for the community.

The prints come in either 5-by-7 or 8-by-10 sizes, and include Old Main, The Corner Room, the Nittany Lion Inn, the Nittany Lion Shrine and Beaver Stadium.

The 5-by-7 prints individually cost $11.75 and the 8-by-10 prints cost $17. Those interested can purchase all five in a set for $50 in 5-by-7 or $70 in 8-by-10. All items from Wheeler’s store ship free anywhere in the United States.

“My passion is using my artwork to give back,” Wheeler said. “Seeing others be blessed by something I enjoy so much is incredibly humbling.”

Wheeler reached out to The Corner Room to pitch selling her prints from the restaurant on a consignment basis, but as the restaurant is currently closed, they came up with a new idea.

All funds raised from her online store will be used to buy gift cards for local grocery stores and will be given to families in the community who “need them the most,” Wheeler said.

Curtis Shulman, director of operations for the Hotel State College businesses, which includes The Corner Room, said that partnering with Wheeler felt like a “good fit.”

“I’m all about trying to help people that are trying to do the right thing right now,” Shulman said. “[Wheeler] worked hard on those and she’s willing to share some of the benefits, it’s a good thing for us to be a part of.”

To help the local community during the coronavirus pandemic, The Corner Room has already provided free pasta dinners to service workers and provided free bags of groceries to families in need.

Wheeler said what The Corner Room has been doing in the community is “so incredible” and that it’s even more commendable to see something like this currently.

“We all know small businesses are struggling right now, and The Corner Room has every right to ask for help for themselves, but instead they are focusing on giving to others,” Wheeler said. “I know they will receive so much love and support for it when they reopen.”

As far as the prints themselves go, Wheeler said on her Facebook page that she has had the joy of “packaging up and sending out prints with a purpose,” and that the stories she has been sent about pieces going out have brought “so much joy to my heart.”

“Hearing that these pieces are now gifts to students who have been robbed of graduation with their friends, high school students who are facing an uncertain first year of college, and fans and alumni who just need a little happy mail, has humbled me so much.” Wheeler said in the Facebook post.

She said she has seen the Penn State community “come together” to support each other through challenging times.

The campaign will run through the end of April, and Wheeler’s Etsy shop can be found here.

RELATED