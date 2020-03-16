As concerns surrounding coronavirus rise, places of worship in the State College area are accommodating their schedules to ensure that those who seek religious refuge at this time can still worship.

The Pasquerilla Spiritual Center will remain open at this time, according to a university spokesperson. Students in the area are invited to the spiritual center to speak to people Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pasquerilla will follow the same protocols as those set in place for the university at this time. The spiritual center can be contacted by phone at 814-865-6548, and many community houses of worship will also remain open for students and community members.

Calvary Church canceled worship gatherings at all campuses this weekend and advised its congregation to stay up-to-date with cancellations via its website or Facebook page.

The church said this will likely continue until the end of March.

However, Calvary livestreams its worship services, which occur at multiple times throughout the week. The church's schedule and livestreams can be found here.

Most other downtown churches canceled their Sunday services. Many churches — including State College Presbyterian and Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church — made recorded sermons available on their websites or social media.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church posted its March 15 sermon on YouTube. Additionally, St. Paul’s Christian Preschool and Abba Java will remain closed through Friday, March 20.

Faith United Church of Christ worshipped online this weekend and Grace Lutheran Church broadcasted its services over the radio on 1390 AM, 93.3 FM and the Tune-In app.

Congregation Brit Shalom will continue to provide spiritual and pastoral support to its worshippers through special arrangements, although Friday evening services will continue at 7 p.m.

Wednesday Torah luncheons will be on canceled until further notice, and the Congregational Seder has also been canceled. Additionally, the winter film series has been postponed.

Religious school programs at Congregation Brit Shalom will cancel classes until at least March 30.

The Islamic Society of Central Pennsylvania reminded its worshipers on Facebook not to attend services if they were experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Additionally, sick visitors were advised to wear a mask to gatherings.

