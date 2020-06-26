After national and local protests following the deaths of Black individuals, the State College Borough Council wrote and passed a resolution Tuesday night that seeks to bring about actionable change in pursuit of equity within local government and law enforcement.

The legislation, entitled “Resolution in Response to and in Solidarity with Those Demanding Racial Justice, Equity and Action,” was written by Council Members Dan Murphy and Deanna Behring. It passed unanimously.

The resolution calls for the creation of a community oversight board “to address discrimination, bias and racism” in the local government and police department by Aug. 1, as well as the divestment of firearms during mental health checks.

The resolution also touched upon the demand from some members of the community to emphasize de-escalation training in the State College Police Department.

Although the resolution said “current training efforts by SCPD exceed Pennsylvania and National standards for police departments,” the department committed to making annual de-escalation training a requirement for all officers.

A special working session will be held at 7 p.m. on June 29 to discuss current SCPD training and future needs, as well as the council’s work with the National League of Cities Race, Equity and Leadership initiative, according to the resolution.

Additionally, the resolution called for an “easily accessible” release of policing data to the public “where possible” and committed to organizing a public comment hearing prior to the start of the next police contract in late 2021.

In regard to community demands for the release of body camera footage from State College officers accused of “misuse of force and race-based policing,” the resolution made it clear that this information is already available through the Right-to-Know Law. It promised, however, to review the guidelines for releasing this information and request a report of SCPD body camera usage at the council’s meeting on July 6.

The resolution also discussed community requests to ban chokeholds and knee holds by clarifying that policies against these tactics are already in place. Nevertheless, the resolution promised a continued commitment “for all police and private security companies employed within the borough” to avoid banned techniques.

An amendment made to the resolution on Tuesday also allowed for the reallocation of funds away from the SCPD toward “programs that address root causes of suffering and violence” and provide for “public well-being and safety.”

In order to make positive change within the council itself, the resolution added a “diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives” standing section to every meeting agenda moving forward. It also called for the hiring of a borough equity officer to join the borough leadership team.

Murphy said he has been thinking a lot about the issues addressed in the resolution and the changes that should be made to amend them.

Although combating racism and working toward equality have always been important topics to him, Murphy said he was inspired to look into methods of mending systemic issues by the recent Black Lives Matter protests that ensued after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

“I thought to myself, ‘Ok, I’ve been listening and I’ve been learning,’” Murphy said. “‘Now change needs to be made…’ As long as I have a voice and a seat at the table, I need to make sure I am using it.”

Murphy said he spoke with Behring and the two decided they should start drafting a resolution to prompt actionable change in the State College government and police department.

Behring, who is also assistant dean and director of international programs in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Penn State, said she felt drawn to support and help develop this resolution since police reform was a cornerstone of her borough council election platform.

“My career outside of borough council has been dedicated to working toward international collaborations that help build communities up around the world,” Behring said. “I’m moved professionally and personally to activism.”

She added that reforms made in a 2016 task force report that advocated for fair treatment of people of color by the police — as well as the 2019 officer-involved shooting of State College resident Osaze Osagie — were not acted upon to the fullest extent.

Because of this, Behring said she was interested in helping Murphy write the recently passed resolution. They drew from suggestions given after the 2016 report and from the 3/20 Coalition, a group formed following Osagie’s death.

Behring said the pair's main goal was to create a plan that would utilize actionable change to hold the council accountable, which she said is not common in resolutions.

“Dan and I were purposely action-oriented with deadlines and timelines,” Behring said. “I’m hoping people will see that, appreciate that and support [the resolution] because of that.”

Similarly, Murphy said this resolution will be different from previous police reform plans and discussions because it will work to both educate the public on these issues and bring about meaningful and sustainable change.

“The biggest change is that this resolution signifies the first policy change [surrounding this issue],” he said.

Murphy said Behring did a lot of information-gathering to see what policies are currently in place surrounding police reform, as well as what boundaries they might face while making changes. He helped design the resolution, ultimately writing the draft for it, and Councilman Evan Myers edited it.

Prior to the resolution's unanimous passing, Myers publicly expressed support for it, along with Borough Council President Jesse Barlow.

Barlow said that although he thinks SCPD has made a lot of good changes in pursuit of racial equality and equity, more has been needed for years.

“In my opinion, we needed to do these things before last year,” Barlow said. “We needed to do this before George Floyd was killed.”

Barlow said he feels the resolution designed by Murphy and Behring will be effective and send a message of “transparency and accountability.” He added that it is important the plan be put in place to ensure State College institutions contain “actively anti-racist” components.

Barlow added the resolution calls upon other levels of Pennsylvania government to be held accountable for making similar changes as there are certain tasks the State College Borough Council cannot accomplish alone.

Murphy said that even though the council may not know exactly what the path forward will look like, it is important that council members did the research, wrote the resolution and put it into place.

“We’re not going to have answers to all of these things next week,” Murphy said, “but making a plan is critical to making future change.”