UPDATE: The bear cub that State College Police and the Game Commission responded to on Allen Street yesterday has been removed from the tree it was in.

Game Commission officials were on the scene from 12:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. last night when the issue was resolved.

It had been there since the previous evening, but due to the safety of the bear and the public, officials did not want to tranquilize the bear while in the tree, according to Game Warden Dan Murray.

“Because of how high the bear was in the tree, we had very limited options,” Murray said.

After biding time until the evening, the Game Commission decided to use the fire department to get the bear down.

The team used fire hoses to harass the bear into coming down on its own, and after it got low enough, Game Commissions officials used a tranquilizer dart to safely immobilize and remove it from the tree.

The bear is safe and the Game Commission released it near the Centre and Clinton County line in Sproul State Forest on Saturday morning.

State College Police responded to a report of a bear cub in a tree on Allen Street on Friday, Oct. 11.

It was originally reported that this incident caused the evacuation of Nittany View Apartments, but police confirmed that was not true.

The Game Commission is at the scene waiting to see if the animal will come down. They believe the bear is too high in the tree to use a tranquilizer dart without risking the animal getting hurt in the fall, according to police.

Officers have cleared the area and police say there is no danger to anybody.