While the annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts — more widely known as Arts Fest — may not be happening in-person, the team behind it is looking to move the State College festival online.

Rick Bryant, the executive director of the festival, put out a blog post on Saturday detailing the basic outline of the team’s plan to move to a virtual setting.

This year’s “virtual festival” will take place from July 8-12.

“The Festival is the quintessential live, in-person, anti-social-distancing event. There’s a ton of work to do to bring it to you virtually, but our paid and volunteer staff is going to give it a shot.” Bryant said in a statement.

RELATED

The festival's signature event — the Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition — will take place online, with patrons able to browse through art pieces and view videos of the artists explaining them.

Only artists who have a personal website or e-commerce option will be able to participate in the online sale, the post said, to ensure that shopping will be “a breeze.”

The Banner Competition will still be held as planned, but obviously the winning banners won’t be hung over Allen Street. Instead, the winning banners will be hung in the State College Municipal building and in “non-traditional locations around the county” as soon as possible, Bryant said in the statement.

The deadline to submit a banner design is June 19.

The poster to coincide with that year’s festival will still be released, designed by Lanny and Saige Sommese. Further details of how and when the design will be unveiled are to come.

Although no one will be there to see them, in-person the iconic painting of the streets will reportedly still be happening.

Bryant said that they’re working on moving the street painters to a spot where the artists can properly social distance.

The festival, originally set to take place in July, was officially canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic on April 17.

This summer will be the first year in the festival's 54-year history that community members and art lovers from around the state and country won’t be filling the streets of State College.

While Arts Fest may have a virtual plan, there have been no details released as of yet if the July Centre County festival, 4th Fest, has anything virtually planned.