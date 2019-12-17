Monday night, the State College Borough Council rejected the “Summers on Allen” proposal, which would have transformed a section of South Allen Street into a pedestrian plaza during two months in the summer.

The council rejected the proposal by a 4-3 vote, with council members Theresa Lafer, Catherine Dauler, Janet Engeman and David Brown voting no on the proposal and Dan Murphy, Jesse Barlow and Evan Myers voting in favor.

The proposal hoped to turn the 100 block of the street into an “inviting and engaging” pedestrian plaza with seating, landscaping, a play area for children, a small stage for performances and painted crosswalks.

The street would have been closed from May 11, 2020 — the day after Penn State spring graduation — to no later than midnight on July 3, 2020.

Centre Foundation, along with a grant from the Knight Foundation, proposed the idea in a presentation at the council's Oct. 14 meeting. At a public hearing on Dec. 2, members of the community expressed both support and opposition to the proposal.

Councilwoman Lafer expressed concerns at the initial proposal and maintained her skepticism at Monday night’s meeting, citing safety concerns and the lack of "good restaurants" on that block, saying Champs and Pickle’s are both sports bars.

“I spoke with millennials who really were strongly against it, and since people are telling me we’re doing because this is what millennials like, their opinions very strongly affected me,” Lafer said. “Whether I’m talking with people from Foxdale [Village Retirement Community] or young professionals in the community, most people do not see this as a space that they would come to. And that is a problem that I see with this."

Lafer passed a motion to not vote on the proposal at all, as she said there were many details that have not been fully thought out and believed that voting on it now would not “engage with the community.”

Councilman Brown said he did not oppose the concept altogether, but saw several issues with it taking place in summer 2020, specifically regarding multiple construction projects downtown on Beaver Avenue and College Avenue.

“I’m not going to vote in favor of it under the present circumstance, I think that this particular year is a bad year,” Brown said. “Along with the construction, I think an unintended consequence to do this now would create a colossal traffic jam.”

Brown suggested moving the plaza to the 200 block of South Allen Street — similar to what is done for Arts Fest — in an attempt to clear congestion from College Avenue and Beaver Avenue.

Councilwoman Dauler agreed with Brown in potentially moving the plaza.

“We’re talking about a really busy part of the downtown, where we do have businesses already, it seems puzzling to me that this is the place that we would be putting this pedestrian plaza,” Dauler said. “It would seem that it would be a better location to have it in the 200 block, and that would be a spot where we could anticipate, more comfortably, having something that’s permanently dedicated to pedestrians.”

Molly Kunkel, executive director of Centre Foundation, spoke to the council and responded to concerns and questions regarding the proposal, retorting that the plaza is meant for the 100 block.

“I still think, just philosophically, we believe the 100 block would be a much better place for this,” Kunkel said. “I also think that traffic would be much more impacted on the 200 block because you can take every street between Beaver and College but Allen going the other way is a more major way to get to other parts of town.”

Kunkel reiterated that as of now, the proposal is for the 100 block only.

After discussion, the council rejected the proposal until further deliberation.

"We may need community engagement," Lafer said. "I won’t argue that. I’m just not sure this engages the community and there is a potential for real problems."

