While the coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of the typical college class, one element that remains the same is the relatively low levels of interaction between students and their professors compared to high school classes. According to U.S. News & World Report, 17.3% of Penn State’s classes have at least 50 people.

But it’s a very different story for elementary, middle and high school kids. What used to be an environment meant for interpersonal student-teacher relationships is now distant and conducted through screens. For children and faculty members in the State College Area School District, adjusting to life amid a global pandemic presented a number of logistical and educational challenges.

SCASD and Penn State had scheduled their respective spring breaks at the same time, in early March 2020. But as the coronavirus quickly spread across the country, SCASD administrators met to determine what the plan would be if the district had to move all of its instruction online.

Eugene Ruocchio, a State College Area High School science teacher and the president of the State College Area Education Association at the time, met with SCASD’s superintendent, school board, teachers and administrators to “pull a plan together” that would address remote learning.

Following SCASD’s decision to move completely online, Ruocchio said the district’s teaching policies and procedures “evolved as the year went on.” For the rest of the 2019-20 academic year, instruction was asynchronous, but over the summer SCASD decided to adopt a hybrid model for the 2020-21 year.

“Every day [the plan] changed, because every day you'd learn something new about how the virus spread, or a decision made by Penn State or the State College Borough,” Ruocchio said. “Every hour, there was a new view on what the next school year should look like.”

Over the summer, the district implemented a health and safety plan with various parameters in place to determine whether hybrid instruction would continue as a result of rising coronavirus case numbers in Centre County.

On Sept. 2, the district’s school board made the decision based on that plan to move completely online starting Sept. 4 — mainly as a result of rising case numbers at Penn State. The district was fully remote for two weeks, from Sept. 7 to 18, before returning to hybrid instruction on Sept. 21.

According to Ruocchio, the decision to return to a hybrid model was made because rising case numbers at Penn State don’t necessarily correlate to rising numbers in the school district.

Will Stout, SCASD’s assistant superintendent of secondary education, said the school board has given the district’s superintendent and administrative team “discretion to look at the numbers.”

“If Penn State's mitigating strategies or approaches are working, and it's really contained on campus and not spilling into our community, that matters in our decision making,” Stout said. “Obviously, in our county, most of the impacted or affected population is the university-age students, but we can't predict how that will go.”

Additionally, Stout said it is the district’s “primary goal” to get students and teachers learning in an in-person environment when possible by using zip code data to see how the community surrounding University Park is impacted by the virus.

As for the struggles SCASD students and teachers have been facing, Ruocchio said one challenge presented by a hybrid model is having to address two groups of students — those in person and those opting to learn from home — simultaneously. Another is taking activities that used to be in person and adapting them to an online format.

But the most difficult task, Ruocchio said, is helping students learn when he can’t be there to answer their questions in person.

“By the time you get around to maybe two or three kids, you could say maybe 20, 25 minutes has gone by,” Ruocchio said. “If all those kids are in the room, you could be bopping around to desks and address seven, eight kids in seven or eight minutes. And you just can't do it as quickly with technology.”

And while older students have the independence to navigate online learning with relative ease, younger students present more of a challenge to educators, Stout said.

Kelli Keane, a Radio Park Elementary School teacher, instructs her class of first-graders remotely, using mini lessons, breakout rooms and “independent work time” to practice learned skills. Students’ families also pick up a folder from Keane every Monday so students can use the same materials.

Keane said replicating the typical first grade experience through a screen has proven to be the most challenging aspect of the remote classroom. Despite the online approach to education, however, Keane said the virtual setting “just makes you get a little bit more creative.”

“It's challenging, but also kind of exciting and fun,” Keane said. “Because it's just thinking about what you do in a different way.”

For Keane, having small “pockets of joy and moments of celebration” interspersed with direct instruction is vital to recreating the in-person experience. To mimic class parties, Keane has utilized craft bags and prepackaged snacks donated from students’ families.

“Kids are resilient. And they're having fun, and they're smiling. And that's what learning needs to be, it needs to be enjoyable and fun,” Keane said. “I think that's what we're seeing, and that's what you just want to continue.”

