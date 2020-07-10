State College psychiatrist Ashok Bharucha allegedly sexually assaulted a patient during an appointment, according to the affidavit of a police criminal complaint.

State College Police officers responded to the reported sexual assault on Tuesday, June 16, where they met with the individual who was allegedly assaulted.

According to the affidavit, the individual told officers he was at a psychiatrist appointment with Bharucha in his office, located at 119 S. Burrowes St.

During the appointment, the individual said Bharucha “moved closer to him on the couch and placed his hand around his shoulder.”

According to the affidavit, Bharucha then sexually assaulted the individual.

In the report, the individual said he did not consent to any of the physical contact between him and Bharucha.

Additionally, Bharucha was allegedly staying in a hotel at the time and invited the individual to his room as he was leaving the appointment.

According to the individual, a text message sent to him by Bharucha that read “430” indicated Bharucha‘s room number. Bharucha allegedly “wished for [the individual] to be naked when he arrived.”

The individual also showed police missed calls from Bharucha the following morning.

Bharucha was arrested and faces charges of sexual assault and indecent assault.

