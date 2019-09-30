The Penn State community has done this before — 99 times to be exact.

As the school moves forward into a new era, it is important that people do not forget all that has happened, which is why the Homecoming Executive Committee deemed this year’s theme to be “A Century of Stories.”

The celebration began with a Homecoming concert on Sept. 28, organized by the Student Programming Association (SPA), and acted as a kickoff to the week’s festivities. Gryffin performed in front of the Alumni Hall crowd.

The excitement will continue from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday with the “Allen Street Jam.” When asked what event people should look forward to, Sarah Shoulberg, this year’s Pride Events coordinator, mentioned the Allen Street Jam because many community members from all over State College attend.

The jam is a festival on Allen Street that will feature games, food trucks and various performances.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the HUB-Robeson Center will host “Past to Present,” which will take a look back at Penn State’s history and how it has become the widely-known and historic institution it is today.

The event will include performances by student organizations and will serve food to the Penn State community. Later that day, at 7 p.m. the “For the Glory Talent Show” will take place in the Schwab Auditorium.

According to the Penn State Homecoming website, the show will be judged by faculty and students with the top three performers invited to perform at THON 2020.

On Wednesday, the “Best of Penn State Carnival” will be held on the HUB Lawn from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and for the first time will feature amusement rides.

Lauren Meyers , the Homecoming’s Public Relations director, feels this will attract more students than have been present in past years.

In addition to the newly introduced amusement rides, there will be face painting, carnival games, inflatables and live performances by different campus organizations.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m on Friday, Oct. 4, the weekend festivities will usher in — beginning with the “Student-Alumni Ice Cream Social” in the Hintz-Alumni Center, where alumni and students have the chance to interact with each other as they eat ice cream.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday is the Homecoming Parade, which is one of the largest student-run parades in the world.

Shoulberg (junior-biobehavioral health) feels as though the parade is the biggest event of the weekend and expects it to attract the largest crowd.

The parade will begin its trip in front of the Intramural Building as roads will close at 5:30 p.m. in preparation. The parade will travel through parts of Curtin Road, Bigler Road, Pollock Road, Shortlidge Road, College Avenue and Burrowes Street.

Before kickoff on Saturday, Penn State Homecoming will hold a tailgating competition where the Penn State faithful can show just how dedicated they are to the blue and white.

The tailgates will be judged based on their creativity, food, atmosphere, pride and quality. There are numerous categories for potential winners.

At long last, it will be 12 p.m. and time for the Nittany Lions to face off against Purdue at Beaver Stadium. This 100th Homecoming will look to set a standard for its successors.

When asked to describe this year’s Homecoming, Myers (senior-graphic design) said “exciting,” because it is the 100th year. She hopes students, alumni and community members alike are excited for the weeklong celebration.