State College community members will hold a protest in light of the death of George Floyd.

It will take place at noon on Sunday, May 31, at the Allen Street Gates, according to posters advertised on social media.

Floyd was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was unarmed during the incident.

