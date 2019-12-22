State College Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted another man, according to a press release from the department.

At approximately 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, police responded to an incident at the Ramada Inn — located at 1450 S. Atherton St. — and found a 26-year-old male with severe head trauma. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center and then transferred to UPMC Altoona in critical condition.

After reviewing video surveillance and gathering witnesses’ statements, police arrested Roshon Fields, 24, of Johnstown, Pa. and charged him with aggravated assault, a felony, and simple assault, a misdemeanor. Fields was also charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness — all summary charges.

Fields was unable to pay his $20,000 bail and is being held in the Centre County Prison, according to the release. His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020.